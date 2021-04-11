The Bridge

Rise of T Natarajan : The greatest underdog story in Indian cricket

By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on April 11th, 2021
The Bridge

A son of a daily wage labourer, Natarajan started playing cricket at the age of 20.

The Bridge

He learnt to bowl toe-crushing yorkers in the dusty lanes of his village in Tamil Nadu

The Bridge

Made his Ranji Trophy Debut with Tamil Nadu in 2015

The Bridge

IPL 2020 was a game-changer for 29-year-old Natarajan, where he took 16 wickets in 16 matches

The Bridge

‘Yorker King’ Natarajan made his India Debut in December 2020 against Australia

The Bridge

From overcoming poverty to a freakish Test debut, brave-heart Natarajan’s story is heart warming. And we are certain, it’s just the beginning.

SRH vs KKR - How much do you remember last season's Super Over? TAP TO PLAY