Rise of T Natarajan : The greatest underdog story in Indian cricket
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on April 11th, 2021
A son of a daily wage labourer, Natarajan started playing cricket at the age of 20.
He learnt to bowl toe-crushing yorkers in the dusty lanes of his village in Tamil Nadu
Made his Ranji Trophy Debut with Tamil Nadu in 2015
IPL 2020 was a game-changer for 29-year-old Natarajan, where he took 16 wickets in 16 matches
‘Yorker King’ Natarajan made his India Debut in December 2020 against Australia
From overcoming poverty to a freakish Test debut, brave-heart Natarajan’s story is heart warming. And we are certain, it’s just the beginning.
