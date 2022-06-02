Reimagining Game of Thrones Stars as Athletes
Author: Aryaki Daw
The Bridge
Jon Snow as a gymnast
The Bridge
Arya stark as a fencer
The Bridge
Daenerys Targaryen as a gymnast
The Bridge
Petyr Baelish as a track and field athlete
The Bridge
Brienne of Tarth as a weightlifter
The Bridge
Jaime Lannister as a pole vault athlete
The Bridge
Cersei Lannister as a rhythmic gymnast
The Bridge
Night King as a javelin athlete
The Bridge
Sandor Clegane a.k.a The Hound as a Discus Throw athlete
The Bridge
Lord Varys as a swimmer
The Bridge