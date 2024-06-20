Forcibly displaced worldwide at the end of 2023 due to persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations. (UNHCR)
UNHCR & IOC
Have been collaborating to help refugees participate in sports.
The IOC established the Refugee Olympic Team, first competing in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and again in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Refugee Team for the Paris Olympics consists of 36 athletes who hail from 11 different countries and will compete in 12 various sports.
The Games will feature 23 men and 13 women from the Refugee Team competing in athletics, badminton, boxing, breaking, canoeing, cycling, judo, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling.
Masomah Ali Zada
The Afghan refugee will be the Chef de Mission for Paris Olympics. She will lead the Refugee team.
Terrains d’Avenir
Is an ambitious program supporting displaced young people in the Île-de-France region, including Paris, France.
Iranian Athletes
14 of the 36 athletes are originally from Iran
No refugee athlete has won any medal at the Olympics till now. We hope that the first refugee athlete wins a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.