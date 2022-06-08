Records held by Mithali Raj
Author: Aryaki Daw
First female cricketer to score 7,000 runs in ODI cricket.
Youngest player (16y 205d) to score a hundred in Women’s ODI Cricket
Most runs in an innings (by batting position) (214) in Women’s Test Matches
Youngest Player (19y 254d) to score a double hundred in Women’s Test matches.
Most matches as captain (155) in Women’s ODI Cricket
Most runs in career (7805) in Women’s ODI
2nd Fastest to 2000 runs in Women’s T20 Internationals
4th Highest Career Batting Average (37.52) in Women’s T20 Internationals
