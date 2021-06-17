Records that can be broken at WTC Final between IND v/s NZ
By Neelajit Sarkar
Jadeja's 2,000 runs mark
Ravindra Jadeja set to complete 2,000 runs in Tests, need just 46 runs to complete the mark.
Zaheer Khan’s record
Ishant Sharma likely to break Zaheer Khan’s record, and also will become India's fifth highest wicket taker in Test matches if he takes 9 wickets.
Ross taylor's 1000 runs against India
Ross Taylor needs just 188 runs to complete 1000 runs against India in Test matches. He has amassed 812 runs in 14 Tests against India.
Watling will surpass MS Dhoni’s record in India vs NZ tests
Watling needs just one wicket to complete most dismissals in Ind vs Eng Tests. He has completed 32 dismissals in 8 tests, 1 less than MS Dhoni.
Kohli likely to set 7500 career test runs mark
Kohli needs only 10 runs to get past 7,500 runs, and will also become only the sixth Indian batsman to do so.
