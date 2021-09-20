RCB vs KKR: Varun, Russel overpowers RCB to win it for KKR
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
In match 31 of the IPL 2021, RCB's skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first.
The Bridge
However, RCB's batsmen couldn't do much as they were bowled out for just 92.
The Bridge
The RCB batsmen had no answers to Varun Chakravarthy who gave just 13 runs in his 4 overs and picked 3 important wickets.
The Bridge
Click here
Devdutt Padikkal stood out as RCB's top scorer with his 22 of 20 deliveries.
The Bridge
Russel and Varun picked 3 wickets each, whereas Lockie picked 2 and Prasidh had 1 wicket to his name.
The Bridge
In reply, KKR chased down RCB's total with ease by 9 wickets.
The Bridge
Shubman Gill's 48 and Debutant Venkatesh Iyer's 41 helped KKR chase the total easily.
The Bridge
With this win, KKR moves to 5th position in the points table with 6 points.
The Bridge
Read more