Ravi Shastri's top achievement as the Indian coach
By Ankur Singh
Qualified for the World Test Championship final
India made it into the finals of the inaugural World Test Championship under Shastri.
Built a solid pace attack
Shastri also helped India build one of the best pace attacks in the World.
Dominated the ICC test Rankings
Under Shastri, The Indian team was ranked 1 at the end of the season.
Border-Gavaskar trophy 2018-19 win
Winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was one of the biggest achievements for team India under Ravi Shastri.
First-ever ODI Series win in South Africa
India won their first ODI series in SA by 5-1 in Ravi Shastri's first year as the head coach.
Back-to-back ICC tournament semi-finals
Under Ravi Shastri, India made it into 4 back-to-back semi-finals in major ICC trophies.
T20I series in South Africa and England
Under Shastri, India won its first-ever T20I series in South Africa and England.
