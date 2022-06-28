Ranji Trophy team of the tournament
Anshi Doshi
Yashasvi Jaiswal(Mumbai)
Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in the form of his life in the Ranji Trophy 2022 campaign for Mumbai.
Yash Dubey(Madhya Pradesh)
He scored a total of 614 runs in the tournament with the highest score of 289 against Kerala.
Shubham Sharma(Madhya Pradesh)
He finished with 608 runs at an average of 76. This includes four hundreds.
Rajat Patidar(Madhya Pradesh)
Patidar crossed fifty in every innings barring one, in the semi-final. With five half-centuries and two hundreds, Patidar was second in the season's run charts.
Sarfaraz Khan(Mumbai)
Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was crowned as the 'Man of the Tournament’ for his brilliant Ranji Trophy 2022 with the bat, which saw him score 982 runs.
Chetan Bist(Nagaland)
He scored 623 runs in 4 innings with a stunning average of 311.50.
Shahbaz Ahmed(Bengal)
Overall, Shahbaz picked up 20 wickets in five matches at an average of 22.10 and with the bat scoring 482 runs at an average of 60.25.
Shams Mulani(Mumbai)
In his 6 matches he picked up 45 wickets which included 6 5-fers making him the highest wicket taker of the tournament.
Kumar Kartikeya(Madhya Pradesh)
In his stellar run this season he has picked 32 wickets in the 6 matches he played.
Gaurav Yadav(Madhya Pradesh)
Yadav finished as MP's leading wicket-taker among seamers and the fourth-best overall.
Mukesh Kumar(Bengal)
The pacer took 20 wickets from 9 innings.
