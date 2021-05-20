PT Usha : The making of India’s athletics legend
1980
PT Usha made her Olympic debut and became India’s youngest Olympian at 16 – a record which still stands.
1982
Two years later at the 1982 Asian Games, Usha won individual silver medals in the 100m and 200m races.
1984
India’s biggest hope at the games, Usha lost out on bronze by 1/100th of a second
1984
She received a message from then PM Indira Gandhi, a gesture that lifted her - ’Usha, my daughter, you did very well for the country. Don’t worry, try harder next time, we are all with you.”
1985
Most ruthless domination of the Asian track and field stage by any athlete, Usha won 5 golds in under 5 days at 1985 Asian Championships.
1988
A heel injury prevented her from making any finals at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games.
1993
After giving birth to son in 1992, Usha staged a comeback to track
1998
PT Usha won 23 medals including 14 gold from the Asian championships from 1983 to 1998, the maximum by any athlete, male or female.
2000
Set up an athletics school to train young athletes. Usha is revered as one of India’s greatest, who still contributes towards the country’s sporting excellence.
