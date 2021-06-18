Prize money for winners, runners-up and other teams in WTC
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
The inaugural World Test Championships saw nine teams competing over a near two-year cycle.
The Bridge
The final of World Test Championship will be played between India and New Zealand.
The Bridge
The Winners of WTC will take home $ 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.
The Bridge
CLICK HERE
The losing team will get $800,000 for finishing second.
The Bridge
The team finishing third among the nine competition nations will get $450,000 cheque.
The Bridge
while fourth-placed team will get $350,000.
The Bridge
And the team which will finish fifth will get $200,000.
The Bridge
Lastly remaining teams will get $100,000 each. As per ICC's Governing body.
The Bridge
Tap here to read
CLICK HERE