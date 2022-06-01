Pride Month 2022 - Athletes who have come out as gay
Author: Aryaki Daw
Dutee Chand - Professional Indian Sprinter
She came out publicly as a lesbian in 2019, and is recorded as India's 'first openly gay athlete'.
Jason Collins - Former professional basketball player
This NBA player played twelve seasons before coming out as gay in a Sports Illustrated cover story.
Tom Daley - British diver
Olympic Gold medallist Daley released a YouTube video In 2013, announcing that he was in a relationship with Dustin Lance Black.
Robbie Rogers - American soccer player
Rogers announced his retirement at the age of 25 and also came out as gay in a post on his personal blog.
Orlando Cruz - Puerto Rican boxer
In 2012, he became the first professionally active boxer to come out as gay saying, “I have always been and always will be a proud gay man”.
Michael Sam - American football player
In the 2014 NFL draft, Michael Sam became the first publicly gay player to ever be drafted into the NFL.
Steven Davies - English cricketer
Davies came out as gay publicly in 2011 through an article in ‘The Telegraph’, and was the first cricketer ever to do so.
Dan van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp - South African cricketers
Dane van Niekerk is one of the few female cricketers who has come out in open and announced her gay relationship with her teammate in 2018.
Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt - English cricketers
After dating each other for almost five years, Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony last Sunday.
