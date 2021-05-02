Pranati Nayak India's only Gymnast at the Tokyo Olympics
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak, who won bronze at the 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships, is set to compete at the Tokyo via continental quota.
The Bridge
The 26 y/o from West Bengal became eligible to compete following the cancellation of the 9th Senior Asian Championships due to COVID-19.
The Bridge
Long-time coach Minara Begum, who retired from the Sports Authority of India in 2019, is jubilant that she has qualified.
The Bridge
She totalled 45.832 at the World Championships after scoring 14.200 in vault, 11.133 in floor exercise, 10.566 in bar and 9.933 in beam.
The Bridge
Pranati Nayak
“Now that I have qualified, I want to train hard in the next few months and put up a good show at the Olympics."
Tap to for more updates
Tap in for more new latest updates