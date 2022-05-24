MOST POPULAR SPORTS LEAGUES IN INDIA
Author: Aryaki Daw
The Bridge
Indian Premier League (IPL)
Founded by the BCCI in 2007, the Indian Premier League is the biggest domestic cricket league on the globe.
Indian Super League (ISL)
ISL is the biggest franchise based football league in the country which has played a significant role in taking Indian football to the next level.
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL)
Launched in 2014, PKL is the third most popular sporting league in the country. It has helped regain enthusiasm in this rustic Indian sport.
Premier Badminton League (PBL)
This badminton league witnesses the participation of top shutters from across the world.
Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT)
Showcasing top Indian and international paddlers, this league also provides a big platform to young and talented paddlers to compete with the best in the world.
Pro Wrestling League (PWL)
Established in 2015, this Indian sport wrestling promotion brings together wrestlers from around the world, who compete against one another.
Prime Volleyball League (PVL)
PVL is the latest entrant in the franchise based sporting event in India but has made their presence felt in their inaugural season earlier this year.
