Most popular esports games in India
Call of Duty
Activision launched Call of duty mobile which quickly rose to prominence among mobile games.
Free fire Garena
The game is quite interesting and managed to keep it’s users engaged
Counter Strike Global Offensive
It is a first Person Shooter Game and is the Fourth one in the Counter Strike Series.
Rocket League
It literally has cars playing soccer or as it is popularly termed soccer but with cars.
DOTA 2
The objective is to battle against one another in order to destroy the opposing structure while defending their own.
BGMI
It is an online battle royale game where up to 100 players are dropped onto a map. The objective is to be the last person standing.
StarCraft
It is a real-time strategy video game series in which players collect resources, construct bases and attack enemies.
