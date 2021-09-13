Players who have won calendar Golden Slam in Tennis
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The calendar Golden Slam is considered as one of the toughest feats in tennis as it requires a player to win Olympic gold or Paralympic gold and 4 Grand Slams in the same season.
It has only been thrice in the history of the game when a player won a calendar Golden slam.
Here's a look at the players who have achieved the fate of winning a calendar Golden Slam.
Steffi Graf
Steffi Graf was the first Tennis player to win a Calendar Golden Slam. She achieved this fate on 1 October 1988, by winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Seoul.
Diede de Groot
The current no 1 women's wheelchair tennis player Groot became the second woman to win a calendar Golden Slam after winning the 2021 US Open.
Dylan Alcott
The Australian became the first wheelchair tennis player to win the Golden Slam hours before Diede de Groot. He became the first male to have completed a calendar Golden Slam.
