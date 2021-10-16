Players with most number of T20I centuries
By Ankur Singh
Chris Gayle- 2
The universe boss, Chris Gayle has scored 2 T20I centuries with a highest score of 117.
Aaron Finch- 2
The Aussie opener has 2 centuries to his name with a highest score of 172.
KL Rahul- 2
Another Indian in the list is KL Rahul. The stylish opening batsman has scored 2 centuries in 45 innings that he has played.
Evin Lewis- 2
The West Indian southpaw has notched 2 centuries in his short career of 45 matches.
Colin Munro- 3
The Kiwi opener has amassed 1724 T20I runs in 62 innings and has also scored 3 centuries.
Glenn Maxwell- 3
Glenn Maxwell has 3 centuries to his name with a highest score of 145* in 65 innings.
Rohit Sharma- 4
Rohit holds the record for scoring most centuries in the shortest format of the game.
