Players with the most sixes in IPL history
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Chris Gayle
Considered as one of the strongest hitters of the ball, Chris tops the list with 357 maximums to his name.
The Bridge
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers has 247 sixes to his name in the league in 162 innings that he has played.
The Bridge
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has hit 225 sixes in 202 innings and is third in the list and holds the record for Indian with the most sixes.
The Bridge
Click here
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni is fourth on the list of cricketers with the most sixes in the IPL. He has smashed 217 maximums in 186 innings.
The Bridge
Kieron Pollard
Pollard has smashed 214 sixes in 154 innings that he has played and stands fifth in the list.
The Bridge
Virat Kohli
The run-machine, Virat is at 6th place in terms of most sixes after smashing 209 sixes in 195 innings.
The Bridge
Suresh Raina
Also known as Mr. IPL, Raina has 209 maximums to his name in 198 innings.
The Bridge
Read more