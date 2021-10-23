Players with the most high 5s in PKL
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Manjeet Chillar- 22
Manjeet has the most number of High 5s, 22 times, in a total of 94 games.
The Bridge
Ravinder Pahal- 20
The right-corner defender already has 20 High 5s in as many as 89 matches and 519 total tackle attempts.
The Bridge
Surjeet Singh- 20
Surjeet has 20 High 5s to his name in 74 matches, making him the joint-second for most ‘High 5’s’ scored.
The Bridge
Click here
Surender Nada- 19
Surender, in his total attempt of 406 tackles has managed to yield 19 High 5s in 71 matches.
The Bridge
Mohit Chillar- 17
Mohit has managed to achieve 17 High 5s by playing as a right-corner defender in 92 matches.
The Bridge
Fazel Atrachali- 17
The current captain of U Mumba has bagged 17 High 5s in 81 matches played in the league so far.
The Bridge
Sandeep Narwal- 15
The all-rounder has bagged 15 High 5s in 103 matches he has played and is one of the most consistent performers in the tournament.
The Bridge
Read more