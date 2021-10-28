Players with most catches in T20 WC history
By Ankur Singh
AB de Villiers
de Villiers has plucked 23 catches in 25 innings in the T20 WC for Proteas and has the most catches to his name.
Martin Guptill
The Kiwi opener is at the second spot on the list with 15 catches in 35 matches.
David Warner
with 15 catches in 28 World Cup games, David Warner holds the third spot on the list.
Dwayne Bravo
The all-rounder is joint third on the list with David Warner. He has 15 catches to his name in 25 WC games.
Ross Taylor
Ross Taylor with his 14 catches in 25 matches is the 5th highest catch grabber in the T20 WC.
Nathan McCullum
Kiwi all-rounder Nathan McCullum finds himself in the 6th spot in the matter of grabbing the most catches in the T20 World Cup.
Darren Sammy
7th on the list we have Darren Sammy, former World Cup-winning captain with 13 catches in 21 matches
