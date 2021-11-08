Players who have featured in every edition of the T20 WC
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is the only Indian to feature in this list. He has 673 runs to his name in 28 matches in the T20 World Cup at an average of 39.58.
Dwayne Bravo
Considered as one of the legends of the Short format of the game, Bravo has taken 25 wickets and scored 504 runs in just 29 matches in T20 WCs.
Shakib Al Hasan
The all-rounder has played 28 matches in T20 World Cups so far, amassing 675 runs and picking up 39 wickets.
Chris Gayle
The Universe Boss is the second West Indian player to feature on the list. Chris has amassed 920 runs in T20 WCs at a strike rate of 146.73.
Mushfiqur Rahim
The former Bangladesh captain has 307 runs to his name in 28 T20 World Cup matches and is making his 7th appearance in the T20 WC 2021.
Mahmudullah
He is the third Bangladeshi to feature on the list. The Bangladeshi captain has so far played 25 matches in T20 WCs and has scored only 284 runs.
