PKL: A look at MVPs from each season
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Season 1: Anup Kumar
Anup Kumar led U Mumba to the PKL Season 1 final with his prolific raiding exploits and was awarded the MVP of the season.
The Bridge
Season 2: Manjeet Chhillar
Manjeet Chhillar led the charge for the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 2 and was at his peak. He ended the season with 107 points to his name.
The Bridge
Season 3: Rohit Kumar
Rohit unleashed big raids at crucial stages and played a pivotal role in Patna Pirates’ maiden triumph in season 3.
The Bridge
Click here
Season 4: Pardeep Narwal
Pradeep notched 131 raid points and finished as the second most successful raider and played a very important role in Patna's triumph.
The Bridge
Season 5: Pardeep Narwal
Pardeep scored a whopping 369 raid points in season 5, which is a record for most points in a PKL season.
The Bridge
Season 6: Pawan Sehrawat
Pawan captured the limelight with his stunning performances on the mat for Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Season 6.
The Bridge
Season 7: Naveen Kumar
Naveen proved his MVP-worthiness by becoming the first player in PKL history to score 22 Super 10s in a season.
The Bridge
Read more