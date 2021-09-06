Pictures from Tokyo Paralympics which will blow your mind
Weiyi Yuan of China in action during the men's 50m butterfly.
Photo: Marko Djurica
Athanasios Ghavelas of Greece after winning gold in the men's 100m T11 final
Photo: Athit Perawongmetha
Marcel Hug of Switzerland in action during the men's 800m T54 final
Photo: Athit Perawongmetha
Silver Medallist Grant Patterson of Australia celebrates on the podium in men's 50m breaststroke SB2 finals
Photo: Ivan Alvarado
Natalie Sims of the United States reacts after being disqualified in women's 4x100m freestyle relay 34 points final
Photo: Lisi Niesner
Jing Rong of China after winning the wheelchair fencing women's epee team gold medal match
Photo: Lisi Niesner
Marlene van Gansewinkel of the Netherlands in women's 200m T64 final
Photo: Athit Perawongmetha
Vanessa Low of Australia celebrates after winning gold and setting a new world record in the women's long jump T63 final
Photo: Athit Perawongmetha
Adria Jesus Da Silva of Brazil in action against Canada during their sitting volleyball match
Photo: Molly Darlington
