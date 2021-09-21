PBKS vs RR: Players to watch out for
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
KL Rahul
KL Rahul, the orange cap winner of IPL 2020, will be expected to get the team off to a good start
Sanju Samson
Samson will be responsible for maintaining the partnerships and establish a high score on the board
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal has emerged as a prominent player for the franchise in the 2020 edition, and he can be a strong batter on UAE grounds
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle, the most experienced batsman, is known for his hard-hitting and can be a match-winner for the Kings
Chris Morris
Chris Morris has performed admirably in the first phase, taking 14 wickets in only seven matches and producing some spectacular knocks with the bat
Mohammad Shami
Shami is known for his attacking bowling and can pose a significant threat against Rajasthan Royals
Rahul Tewatia
The all-rounder has a good record on UAE grounds, where he scored 255 runs and took 10 wickets in the IPL 2020 edition
