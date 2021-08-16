Meet the Mascots of Paralympics Games so Far
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Two Squirrels were the first Paralympic mascots in the Arnhem 1980 Games
Pinterest Dan D. Lion was the Mascot for the New York 1984 Olympics
Seoul 1988 Paralympic Mascot The Gomdoori
"Gomdoori," which means "teddy bear" in Korean, are two Asian black bears, each representing wisdom and courage
Barcelona 1992 Paralympic Mascot Petra
Petra depicted a positive, extroverted, independent, energetic and brave girl with no arms
Blaze is the mascot of the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta
The phoenix represents rebirth, fortitude and determination, and is also the symbol of the city of Atlanta.
Lizzy, Sydney 2000 Paralympics
Lizzy's green and gold frill is shaped like Australia, and her body is ochre in colour to represent the land.
Proteas the sea-horse, Athens 2004
Proteas the seahorse mascot represents courage, perseverance, inspiration, and celebration.
Cow Fu Niu Lele, 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games
The colours used in traditional Chinese New Year paintings and gifts are featured in this cow mascot, "Fu Niu Lele."
Mandeville, London 2012 Paralympic Games
Mandeville is named after Stoke Mandeville Hospital, the birthplace of the Paralympics Games
Tom, 2016 Rio Paralympic Games
Tom's design represents Brazilian plant life
Someity, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Someity symbolises Paralympic athletes who overcome challenges and push the boundaries of what is possible.
