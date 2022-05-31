Orange cap winners in the IPL history
Shaun Marsh
Aussie batter, Marsh had scored 616 in the inaugural edition of IPL
Matthew Hayden
Hayden had attained 572 runs to secure top score in IPL'09
Sachin Tendulkar
The Master Blaster earned Orange cap by scoring 618 runs in IPL 2010
Chris Gayle
The Universe Boss had earned two consecutive Orange cap in the year 2011&12
Robin Utthappa
Playing with KKR, Robin scored a total of 660 in 16 innings in IPL’14
Michael Hussey
Hussey scored 733 runs with a spectacular average of 52.35 in IPL'13
Virat Kohli
The highest run getter of all seasons, Kohli has smashed a sum of 973 runs in IPL'16
David Warner
Aussie batter has won 3 orange caps in the year 2015,17&19, which is the highest in IPL history
Kane Willianson
With 8 fifties and 735 runs in total, the kiwi was the highest runscorer in 2018
K L Rahul
The Punjab Kings Skipper, Rahul, with 670 runs was an orange cap holder in IPL'20
Ruturaj Gaikwad
The Super King hit 635 runs with a strike rate of 136.26 in the 2021 IPL season
Jos Buttler
The Englishman's astonishing performance in IPL'22 won him the orange cap
