Opening Ceremony: Best Photos from Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
The national stadium pre opening ceremony.
The refugee team competing in its second Olympics with bigger numbers than 2016.
The contingent proudly chosen to represent India for the Tokyo Olympics.
Athletes from Greece, the historic home of the Olympic games, were the first to arrive.
The famous Pita Taufatofua of Tonga.
Indian flag-bearers Hockey star Manpreet Singh and legendary Boxer MC Mary Kom.
The dazzling fireworks were a sight for sore eyes.
A beautiful concept to show that we are all connected in one way or another.
The Angolan Olympics team with their colourful uniforms stole the show.
A mesmerizing light show that the audience would remember for ages.
