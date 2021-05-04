One-season wonders in IPL
By Neelajit Sarkar
Manpreet Gony
IPL 2008 17 Wickets in 16 Matches
Swapnil Asnodkar
IPL 2008 311 Runs in 9 Matches
Kamran Khan
IPL 2009 4 Wickets in 5 Matches bowling at speed of 140 KMPH
Pradeep Sangwan
IPL 2009 15 Wickets in 13 Matches
Saurabh Tiwary
IPL 2010 419 Runs in 16 Matches
Paul Valthaty
IPL 2011 463 Runs in 14 Matches, The only non-international player to score an IPL century
Rahul Sharma
IPL 2011 16 Wickets in 14 Matches
Manvinder Bisla
IPL 2012 213 Runs in 7 Matches, scoring a 48-ball 89 runs against CSK in the final
