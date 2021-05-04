One-season wonders in IPL

By Neelajit Sarkar
Manpreet Gony

IPL 2008 17 Wickets in 16 Matches
Swapnil Asnodkar

IPL 2008 311 Runs in 9 Matches
Kamran Khan

IPL 2009 4 Wickets in 5 Matches bowling at speed of 140 KMPH
Pradeep Sangwan

IPL 2009 15 Wickets in 13 Matches
Saurabh Tiwary

IPL 2010 419 Runs in 16 Matches
Paul Valthaty

IPL 2011 463 Runs in 14 Matches, The only non-international player to score an IPL century
Rahul Sharma

IPL 2011 16 Wickets in 14 Matches
Manvinder Bisla

IPL 2012 213 Runs in 7 Matches, scoring a 48-ball 89 runs against CSK in the final
