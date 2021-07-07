India's oldest living Olympian Keshav Datt dies
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
A two-time Olympic gold medallist Keshav Datt breathed his last due to age-related complications on Tuesday night.
He was born in Lahore in 1925 and later shifted to Calcutta in 1950 after the Partition.
He was India's One of the finest half-backs on the turf.
He played a crucial role in India continuing its hockey dominance after independence with Olympic gold medals in 1948 and 1952.
He later donated his 1948 medal to the National Defence Fund after the Indo-China War.
He even represented Mohun Bagan — the most famous Indian club of the time.
The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, took to her Twitter handle to offer her condolences to the family and friends of Keshav Datt.
