Nikhat Zareen crowned World Champion
The 25-year-old hails from Nizamabad, Telangana.
She made her way to the finals of 52kg flyweight category in Women's World boxing Championship
Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen has defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the finals
Zareen won the final bout by a unanimous decision of 5-0
Inspite of being welcomed with combinational punches, she returned with a flurry of punches which gave her a straight 5-0
Zareen carried out with a good footwork, yet Jumatas came along with better punches, and ending up with a tight score of 3-2
Nikhat wound up by out punching her opponent in the last round
This victory made her the fifth Indian woman to be crowned as a world champion
Thus adding her name to the list of exclusive pugilists which includes six-time champion Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC
