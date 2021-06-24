New Zealand beats India to win inaugural ICC World Test Championship
Ankur Singh
New Zealand became the first ICC World Test Championship after beating India.
Inside the final hour of a nail-biting reserve day, captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor guided Kiwis to their second ICC title.
The Indian batsmen failed to deliver goods on the last day of the World Test Championship final.
This is the first time since 2018 that not even a single Indian batter scored a half-century in a Test match.
For Virat Kohli, this is the third failure in a big ICC event after Champions Trophy 2017 and the 2019 World Cup.
Kyle Jamieson was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant display with the ball in the WTC final.
Kane Williamson led from the front by scoring 49 in the first innings and 52 not out in the second.
In 150 years-long history of test cricket, this is the first time that a team is crowned as the Test Champions.
