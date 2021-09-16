New signings in phase 2 of IPL
By- Keyur Jain
Ben Dwarshuis (DC)
Ben is a Left-arm fast-medium bowler and he will be replacing Chris Woakes
Kulwant Khejroliya (DC)
Kulwant is a left-arm medium-fast bowler and he will be replacing Manimaran Siddharth
Nathan Ellis (PBKS)
The Australian pacer will replace Riley Meredith
Adil Rashid (PBKS)
Jhye Richardson's replacement for the second phase of the IPL 2021 will be Adil Rashid
Aiden Markram (PBKS)
Aiden Markram has replaced Dawid Malan in the squad
Akash Deep (RCB)
Akash Deep will be coming in for Washington Sundar
George Garton
The British Bowling allrounder will be replacing Kane Richardson in the squad
Tim David (RCB)
Singapore's Tim David is replacing Kiwi Finn Allen
Dushmantha Chameera (RCB)
The Right-arm fast bowler from Sri Lanka will be replacing Daniel Sams
Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
Another Sri Lankan in the squad, Hasaranga is replacing ace Australian spinner Adam Zampa
Glenn Phillips (RR)
The Kivi, Wicketkeeper batter is all set to take part in the Phase 2 of IPL 2021
Oshane Thomas (RR)
In the absence of Jofra Archer, Oshane will lead the pace attack
Tabraiz Shamsi (RR)
The left-arm wrist spin bowler from South Africa will be in the squad for the second phase
Tim Southee (KKR)
One of the most exciting signings of the second phase, Tim is all set to show his magic on the pitch in the second phase
Evin Lewis (RR)
Evin Lewis will be replacing Jos Buttler
Sherfane Rutherford (SRH)
Known for hitting sixes, Rutherford is all set to join the SRH squad for the second phase
