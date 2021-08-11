All you need to know about Indian Paralympics Team for Tokyo Paralympics 2020
By Ankur Singh
The Tokyo Paralympics will be held from August 28 to September 5.
India is sending its largest contingent ever with 54 para-athletes to compete in nine sporting disciplines.
Rio 2016 gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu will be India's flag-bearer in the opening ceremony.
The previous largest-ever contingent for the Paralympics was at Rio 2016 was 19 athletes represented the country in five sports.
India ended Rio Paralympics with two golds, one silver and one bronze medal.
Indian Javelin Thrower, Devendra Jhajharia is the first Indian Paralympian to have won two gold medals in athletics.
