Indian National Record Holders in athletics
100 m men
Amiya Kumar Mallick is a sprinter who holds the 100 meters national record of 10.26 seconds.
100m women
Dutee Chand’s 11.17 seconds of run won her a gold medal in 100m race in a global competition.
400m men
Muhammed Anas has since gone on to break the 400m national record twice. The record currently stands at 45.21 seconds.
400m women
At the Federation Cup in Patiala in March 2018, Hima Das comfortably won the 400m gold in 51.97 seconds and marked it as a national record.
Long jump Men
Murali Sreeshankar is the spectacular Indian young athlete who created a national record of 8.26 metres long jump in 2021.
Long Jump Women
Anju bobby George’s 6.83 m jump at Athens olympics was a national record for India.
3000m steeplechase men
Avinash Sable holds the record in the 3000m steeplechase. He clocked a time of 8:16.21 at the 2022 Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
3000m steeplechase women
In the women's category, Lalita Babar holds the record with a timing of 9:19.76, achieved at the Rio 2016 Olympics
Javelin Throw men
Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra set a national record in the javelin with a throw of 88.07m at the 2021 Indian Grand Prix in Patiala.
Javelin Throw women
Annu Rani set the record by throwing her spear 63.82m at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in 2022.
