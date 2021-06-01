Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
On Monday, World no. 2 woman tennis player Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open
The Bridge
As she refused to carry out a mandatory media duties
The Bridge
For which she was fined $15,000 by the Roland Garros (French Open)
The Bridge
Later, the Grand Slam organizers issued a statement warning of possible expulsion
The Bridge
After this, Osaka decided to take matters into her own hands, and posted about her situation on Twitter
The Bridge
She said, “I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris”
The Bridge
“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer"
The Bridge
She also mentioned that how she is dealing with the depression since 2018 U.S Open
The Bridge
She also wished to only concentrate on Tennis and wanted to avoid media to keep herself safe from any kind of stress
The Bridge
Discussions have started all over media, with tennis players supporting her decision
Tap here for more updates
CLICK HERE