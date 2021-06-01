Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

By Neelajit Sarkar
On Monday, World no. 2 woman tennis player Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open

As she refused to carry out a mandatory media duties

For which she was fined $15,000 by the Roland Garros (French Open)

Later, the Grand Slam organizers issued a statement warning of possible expulsion

After this, Osaka decided to take matters into her own hands, and posted about her situation on Twitter

She said, “I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris”

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer"

She also mentioned that how she is dealing with the depression since 2018 U.S Open

She also wished to only concentrate on Tennis and wanted to avoid media to keep herself safe from any kind of stress

Discussions have started all over media, with tennis players supporting her decision

