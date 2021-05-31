Naomi Osaka fined $15,000 for boycotting French Open media

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

Naomi Osaka on Sunday was fined $15,000 for boycotting a post-match press conference

The board of Grand Slam tennis said if she continues to skip media commitments at the Roland Garros, it could lead to expulsion from the tournament

Naomi Osaka said before the French Open that she would not participate in the mandatory media interviews

She has cited mental health concerns and also said that she was willing to pay fines in order to avoid post-match media conferences

Earlier this month, WTA said that it would be open to a dialogue with Osaka over her decision

Following that, four Grand Slam events — Wimbledon, French, Australian and US Open, issued a joint statement

Saying they had written to Osaka to check on her well-being and offer support

They also reminded her obligations and the consequences of not meeting them and that rules should equally apply to all players

