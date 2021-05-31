Naomi Osaka fined $15,000 for boycotting French Open media
By Neelajit Sarkar
Naomi Osaka on Sunday was fined $15,000 for boycotting a post-match press conference
The board of Grand Slam tennis said if she continues to skip media commitments at the Roland Garros, it could lead to expulsion from the tournament
Naomi Osaka said before the French Open that she would not participate in the mandatory media interviews
She has cited mental health concerns and also said that she was willing to pay fines in order to avoid post-match media conferences
Earlier this month, WTA said that it would be open to a dialogue with Osaka over her decision
Following that, four Grand Slam events — Wimbledon, French, Australian and US Open, issued a joint statement
Saying they had written to Osaka to check on her well-being and offer support
They also reminded her obligations and the consequences of not meeting them and that rules should equally apply to all players
