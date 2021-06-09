10 must read biographies of athletes
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Playing It My Way
Sachin Tendulkar
The Bridge
The Test of My Life
Yuvraj Singh
The Bridge
Ace Against Odds
Sania Mirza
The Bridge
CLICK HERE
The Race of My Life
Milkha Singh
The Bridge
Michael Jordan: The Life
Michael Jordan
The Bridge
Touching the Void
Joe Simpson
The Bridge
Gerrard: My Autobiography
Steven Gerrard
The Bridge
Golden Girl
P.T. Usha
The Bridge
Rafa
Rafael Nadal
The Bridge
Touched by God: How We Won the Mexico '86 World Cup
Diego Maradona
The Bridge
Tap here to read more