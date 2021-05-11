Must-know ISL stats and trivia for every Indian football fan

By Neelajit Sarkar
First goalscorer in ISL

Ethiopian striker Fikru Teferra became the first-ever goalscorer in ISL history while playing for ATK against Mumbai City FC in the inaugural match in 2014.
Most successful ISL team

ATK, with three ISL titles. (2014,2016,2019)
Highest goal scorer in ISL

Former FC Goa forward Ferran Corominas, with 48 goals from his 57 ISL matches
Biggest winning margin in ISL

FC Goa recorded the biggest winning margin in ISL till date against Mumbai City FC 7-0 at the Fatorda in ISL 2015
Youngest goalscorer in ISL

ATK winger Komal Thatal, against Bengaluru FC during the 2018-19 season
Highest goal scoring match in ISL

Odisha FC 6-5 SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21 season
Fastest goal-scorer in ISL

The former Jamshedpur FC winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga, netted a goal after just 23 seconds against Kerala Blasters FC back in 2017-18
Longest unbeaten streak in ISL

FC Goa, during ISL 2020-21, set a new record for the longest unbeaten streak in the league's history after going 13 straight matches without defeat.
Longest winless streak in ISL

Hyderabad FC went 14 matches without a win in their inaugural ISL campaign in 2019-20 season
Highest goal scoring team in ISL

FC Goa have been the highest goal scoring team, scored 238 goals in 130 matches
