Must-know ISL stats and trivia for every Indian football fan
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
First goalscorer in ISL
Ethiopian striker Fikru Teferra became the first-ever goalscorer in ISL history while playing for ATK against Mumbai City FC in the inaugural match in 2014.
The Bridge
Most successful ISL team
ATK, with three ISL titles. (2014,2016,2019)
The Bridge
Highest goal scorer in ISL
Former FC Goa forward Ferran Corominas, with 48 goals from his 57 ISL matches
The Bridge
Biggest winning margin in ISL
FC Goa recorded the biggest winning margin in ISL till date against Mumbai City FC 7-0 at the Fatorda in ISL 2015
The Bridge
Youngest goalscorer in ISL
ATK winger Komal Thatal, against Bengaluru FC during the 2018-19 season
The Bridge
Highest goal scoring match in ISL
Odisha FC 6-5 SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21 season
The Bridge
Fastest goal-scorer in ISL
The former Jamshedpur FC winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga, netted a goal after just 23 seconds against Kerala Blasters FC back in 2017-18
The Bridge
Longest unbeaten streak in ISL
FC Goa, during ISL 2020-21, set a new record for the longest unbeaten streak in the league's history after going 13 straight matches without defeat.
The Bridge
Longest winless streak in ISL
Hyderabad FC went 14 matches without a win in their inaugural ISL campaign in 2019-20 season
The Bridge
Highest goal scoring team in ISL
FC Goa have been the highest goal scoring team, scored 238 goals in 130 matches
Tap here for more updates
CLICK HERE