Muhammad Ali - Why he is the greatest athlete who ever lived?
By Neelajit Sarkar
Born in 1942, as Cassius Clay, raised in Louisville, Kentucky
Ali began training as an amateur boxer at the age of 12
Within six years, Ali won gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rome 1960
Later that year, Ali became professional boxer and won all the heavyweight boxing titles
At the age of 22, Cassius Clay Jr. became Muhammad Ali after converting to Islam and changing his name
In 1964, Ali won against the All Time heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, where Ali was considered as an underdog
In 1967, Ali refused to report for Vietnam War, citing his religious beliefs for which he was found guilty and stripped of his boxing title and banned for 3 years
In 1971, Ali and Joe Frazier fought in what is known as the ‘Fight of the Century’, Frazier won in 15 rounds unanimous decision
In 1974, Ali came back strong in the second re-match against Joe Frazier and won the bout in 12 Round
Ali was also known for being a humanitarian and philanthropist
Ali estimatedly helped to feed more than 22 million people affected by hunger across the world
Ali was also keen and focused on youth education, He spoke at several historically black colleges and universities about the importance of education
In 1990, Ali helped negotiate the release of 15 American hostages from Iraq
In 1994, Ali campaigned to the US government to come to the aid of refugees afflicted by the Rwandan genocide, and to donate to organizations helping Rwandan refugees
In 1998 he became a United Nations Messenger of Peace for his work overseas, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005
