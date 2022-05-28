Most wins in IPL Playoffs history
Anshi Doshi
Chennai Super Kings -15
The Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title 4 times and have highest win percentage of matches among all teams.
Mumbai Indians -12
They became the first team to win the IPL title for the fifth time, by beating Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders-8
The Knight Riders hold the record for the longest winning streak by any Indian team in T20s (14).
Royal Challengers Bangalore-6
The Royal Challengers have never won the IPL but finished runners-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016.
Sunrisers Hyderabad-5
The team made their first IPL appearance in 2013, where they reached the playoffs, eventually finishing in fourth place.
Rajasthan Royals-4
The team won the inaugural edition of the IPL under the captaincy of Shane Warne
