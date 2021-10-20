Most successful raiders in PKL history
By Ankur Singh
Pardeep Narwal
Patna Pirates Pardeep Narwal is the most successful raider in the history of Pro Kabaddi with 1160 points to his name.
Rahul Chaudhari
With a whopping 955 raid points, Rahul Chaudhari of Tamil Thalaivas is at the second spot on the list.
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Hooda has 856 raid points to his name which makes him the third-most successful raider in the PKL.
Ajay Thakur
Ajay Thakur is the fourth-highest ranked raider of the PKL with 790 raid points in 115 matches.
Maninder Singh
Maninder has scored 731 points in his PKL career of 79 matches which makes him the fifth-most successful raider in the PKL.
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has 682 raid points to his name in just 80 PKL matches and is at the 6th position in the list.
Rohit Kumar
He has a unique record to his name which is of scoring 100 points every season and has scored 670 raid points in his PKL career.
