Most successful defenders in PKL history
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Manjeet Chhillar
Tamil Thaliva's Manjeet is the most successful defender in the history of Pro Kabaddi with 339 points to his name.
The Bridge
Ravinder Pahal
With a whopping 326 tackle points, Ravinder Pahal of Dabang Delhi is at the second spot on the list.
The Bridge
Fazel Atrachali
Atrachali has 317 tackle points to his name which makes him the third-most successful defender in the PKL.
The Bridge
Click here
Sandeep Narwal
Sandeep is the fourth-highest ranked defender of the PKL with 310 tackle points.
The Bridge
PO Surjeet Singh
Surjeet has scored 278 points in his PKL career which makes him the fifth-most successful defender in the PKL.
The Bridge
Mohit Chhillar
Mohit has 277 tackle points to his name and is at the 6th position in the list.
The Bridge
Girish Maruti Ernak
Girish Maruti Ernak with 262 points is the seventh-highest player with the most tackle points in PKL.
The Bridge
Read more