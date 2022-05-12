Most Sixes in IPL history
Chris Gayle
"The Universe Boss" is a distant first with 357 sixes in his IPL career.
AB de Villiers
The former South African cricketer Ab de Villiers is at the second spot with 251 maximums.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has hit 236 Sixes while playing for Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers.
M S Dhoni
Despite of being a finisher, Dhoni records 226 Sixes in his IPL career.
Kieron Pollard
This West Indies player has hit about 223 sixes in just 189 matches.
David Warner
Former Australian captain has a record of 216 sixes in just 160 innings.
Virat Kohli
The highest run-scorer in the IPL history comes 7th with 214 in 219 innings
