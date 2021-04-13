Most runs conceded by a bowler in an IPL innings
13 April 2021
1. Basil Thampi - 0/70 in 4 overs vs RCB - 2018

The KXIP pacer who hails from Kerala had a night to forget as AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali took him to the cleaners

2. Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 0/66 in 4 overs vs SRH - 2019

The young Afghan spinner struggled when asked to bowl with the new ball and was taken apart by the SRH top-order

3. Ishant Sharma - 0/66 in 4 overs vs CSK - 2013

The Indian test team regular was at the wrong end of a leather hunt as Suresh Raina and Michael Hussey tore into him

4. Umesh Yadav - 0/65 in 4 overs vs RCB - 2013

Not the most consistent when it comes to line and length, Umesh had a bad outing as Virat Kohli and co. targeted the speedster

5. Sandeep Sharma - 1/65 in 4 overs vs SRH - 2014

Known for his intelligence with the ball in hand, Sandeep had a day to forget as Shikhar Dhawan and Naman Ojha took a liking to him

