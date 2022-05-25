Most Playoffs appearances for an IPL team
Author: Aryaki Daw
The Bridge
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 6 times
The Bridge
SRH has been one of the most consistent sides of the cash-rich league, having made it to the playoffs 6 times ( 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020)
The Bridge
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 7 times
The Bridge
Gautam Gambhir led the team to the playoffs for the very first time in 2011, after which the team made playoff appearances in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021 as well.
The Bridge
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 8 times
The Bridge
Three-time finalists RCB have made it to the playoffs on 8 occasions (2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2022).
The Bridge
Mumbai Indians (MI) - 9 times
The Bridge
Five-time champions MI have made the playoffs 9 times in 14 seasons (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020)
The Bridge
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 11 times
The Bridge
No other team has even crossed the double-figure mark while CSK are already on 11 playoff qualifications with appearances in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021.
The Bridge