Most Matches lost in a single IPL season
The Bridge
Mumbai Indians have lost 9 out of their 11 matches in IPL 2022. But is that the highest losses a team has faced in a single season?
The Bridge
Let’s take a look at teams that have lost the most matches in a single IPL season
The Bridge
Punjab Kings
Known as Kings XI Punjab then, the Priety Zinta owned team lost 11 matches in 2015
The Bridge
Deccan Chargers
In the inaugural IPL season in 2008, Deccan Chargers lost 12 games. They lost 11 games in their last season in 2012 as well.
The Bridge
Delhi Daredevils
The now Delhi Capitals lost 12 matches each in two consecutive seasons – 2013 and 2014
The Bridge
Pune Warriors India
The now-defunct Pune Warriors India too lost 12 matches each in consecutive seasons – 2012 and 2013.
The Bridge
10 matches lost
Punjab Kings (twice), SRH, RCB and KKR have lost 10 matches in a season.
The Bridge