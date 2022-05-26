Teams with most losses in IPL history
Delhi Capitals
With 118 losses in 224 matches, the Delhi Daredevils/Capitals have faced most losses in IPL history
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings have lost 116 of their 228 IPL matches.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
The three-time finalists have lost 112 out of their 226 IPL matches until now
Kolkata Knight Riders
The two-time winners are the fourth team in IPL to lose more than 100 matches with 106 defeats.
Mumbai Indians
The five-time champions have lost 98 out of their total 231 IPL games.
Rajasthan Royals
The inaugural champions have lost 92 out of their 190 matches.
Chennai Super Kings
The MS Dhoni-led CSK have 86 losses in 209 games.
