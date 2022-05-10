Most Golden Ducks in an IPL season
A total of 13 players have scored 3 golden ducks in a season.
Mithun Manhas in 2011 for Pune Warriors
RV Gomez in 2011 for Kochi Tuskers Kerala
Amit Mishra in 2011 for Deccan Chargers
Gurkeerat Singh in 2013 for Kings XI Punjab
Ashish Nehra in 2013 for Delhi Daredevils
Rahul Sharma in 2013 for Pune Warriors
Suresh Raina in 2013 for Chennai Super Kings
Shardul Thakur in 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiants
Rohit Sharma in 2018 for Mumbai Indians
Rashid Khan in 2019 for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Ashton Turner in 2019 for Rajasthan Royals
Nitish Rana in 2020 for Kolkata Knight Riders
Virat Kohli in 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore
