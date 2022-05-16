Most expensive players in IPL
Chris Morris – INR 16.25 Crore
Chris Morris became the most expensive acquisition in the history of IPL when Rajasthan Royals secured his services at the IPL 2021.
Yuvraj Singh – INR 16 Crore
The left-hander was roped in by Delhi Daredevils ahead of the 2015 season for a record-breaking INR 16 crore.
Pat Cummins – INR 15.5 Crore
The Australia pacer took the IPL by storm in 2020, when Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank on him for a whopping INR 15.5 crore.
Ishan kishan - INR 15.25 Cr.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan emerged as the most expensive player sold in 2022, Mumbai Indian had bought Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore
Kyle Jamieson – INR 15 Crore
The towering Kiwi was the second most expensive player at the 2021 IPL auctions, with Virat Kohli-led RCB taking him in its fold for INR 15 crore.
Ben Stokes – INR 14.5 Crore
The talismanic England all-rounder more than justified his price tag of INR 14.5 crores with a stellar 2017 season for Rising Pune Supergiant.
