Most expensive footballers in India
Amrinder Singh
On May 2021, ATK Mohun Bagan signed 28-year-old Singh on a five-year agreement for 2.29 Cr
Bipin Singh
Mumbai City FC has extended the contract for 4 years by offering 2.08 Cr to Bipin.
Seriton Fernandes
Since his debut in 2016, Seriton is been playing with FC Goa, who has further extended the contract with an offer price of 2.08Cr
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
The most dependable goalie, the first Indian to play in UEFA, Gurpreet has been signed for 2.08 Cr by Bengaluru FC
Sandesh Jhingan
Indian professional footballer who plays as a defender for Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan is been offered 2.08 Cr
Pritam Kotal
ATK Mohun Bagan. He has impressed India in his recent outings and rightly justified his high price tag
Lallianzuala Chhangte
The 23-year-old, who playing for Chennaiyin FC, is one of the fastest players in the ISL and was bought by the same franchise for 1.87 Cr
Brandon Fernandes
The attacking midfielder, Brandon Fernandes signed a three year contract with Goa for 1.87 Cr on April’21
