Most expensive buys in the PKL
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Deepak Hooda - INR 1.15 crore
Jaipur Pink Panthers spent a whopping INR 1.15 crore to rope in star raider Deepak for season 6 of Pro Kabaddi.
Nitin Tomar - INR 1.20 crore
Nitin Tomar was bought by Puneri Paltan for a price of 1.20 crore in season 7 of the PKL.
Rahul Chaudhari - INR 1.29 crore
PKL’s Season 6 auctions saw Telugu Titans secure the services of star raider Rahul Chaudhari for INR 1.29 crore.
Siddharth Desai - INR 1.30 crore
In the Season 8 auction, Siddharth Desai was bought by Telugu Titans again for INR 1.30 crore.
Siddharth Desai - INR 1.45 crore
Siddharth Desai was bought by Telugu Titans for a whooping price of 1.45 crore in season 6 of the PKL.
Monu Goyat - INR 1.51 crore
Haryana Steelers spent a whopping INR 1.51 crore to rope in star raider Monu Goyat for season 6 of Pro Kabaddi.
Pardeep Narwal - INR 1.65 crore
The star raider was bought for a whopping INR 1.65 crore in season 8 of Pro Kabaddi.
